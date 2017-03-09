Burger with a pint of liquid cheese

This weirdest of weird burgers comes with a PINT of liquid cheese with which to drench it – and it’s a trend which could be spreading to Huddersfield.

As the dining market becomes saturated with ‘gourmet’ burgers, restaurateurs are inventing more extreme dishes to capture the public’s attention.

Step forward the ‘Cheesebomb Burger’ from Maxwell’s.

It comprises a toasted brioche bun, special sauce, lettuce, a 6oz beef patty topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, red onion and relish.

The cheese sauce is melted and stirred before it’s poured into the diner’s jug for pouring over his or her burger.

Alas – or fortunately depending on your outlook – this cheese-drenched monster is only available in London.

But perhaps the adventurous restaurant, bar and takeaway owners of Huddersfield might decided to follow suit.

While you’re waiting, here’s a couple of other odd – or extreme – foods you can chow on in Huddersfield.

Roasted Gazelle Platter

Arab restaurant Zubarah, Kirkgate, offers a slow roasted gazelle bedded on a large platter of seasoned rice.

This middle-eastern speciality will cost you £279.

You’ll also need to order it in advance.

The Widow-Maker

The Ox and Bone, Queen Street South, serves this excessively large hotdog.

It includes a two-foot (60cm) sausage in a massive brioche roll, topped with ox cheek, chorizo, beef chilli and smoked pancetta, relishes and cheese.

It’s £29.95 and you don’t have to eat it by yourself.

Llama jerky and spiced insects

As well as the usual bar snacks The Grove, Springwood, sells dried llama, kangaroo and horse meat, also known as jerky.

If that’s not exotic enough you can always have spiced crickets.