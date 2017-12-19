Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bill Shankly was renowned for his total love for football.

Any chance at all and he’d be getting involved in ‘the beautiful game’ somewhere ... but could you ever imagine today’s top managers such as José Mourinho would ever contemplate what the Huddersfield Town and Liverpool FC supremo did?

For this photograph taken in 1958 shows that Shankly had turned out for a kickabout with lads and dads on fields off Cowrakes in Oakes in 1958 .... complete in trousers and tank top.

The lanky lad in white shorts at the front of the picture leaping to head the ball is David Gronow who went on to become secretary of Huddersfield Giants’ Players Association and the club historian. Sadly he died suddenly in 2014 aged 70 while watching his beloved Yorkshire Cricket Club. In 1958 David lived on Goldington Avenue in Oakes.

His daughter, Sarah, who has the photo said: “It’s a long time ago but we think Shankly simply turned up on the day and joined in.”

After leaving Huddersfield Shankly transformed Liverpool from a Second Division team to the winners of three First Division Championships, two FA Cups, four Charity Shields and one UEFA Cup.

He died in September 1981 aged 68.

He was a man of many great quotes but one of his best is: “If you’re not sure what to do with the ball, just pop it in the net and we’ll discuss your options afterwards.”

And he never forgot his working class roots, saying: “Pressure is working down the pit. Pressure is having no work at all. Pressure is trying to escape relegation on 50 shillings a week. Pressure is not the European Cup or the Championship or the Cup Final. That’s the reward.”