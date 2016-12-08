Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wealthier elderly residents in Kirklees are being asked to donate their Winter Fuel Payments to support their more vulnerable neighbours.

The One Community foundation claim that more pensioners are having to forgo warmth in order to meet demands of rising fuel costs.

The foundation has launched its Surviving Winter Appeal encouraging those who are more well-off to spare a little for others to help them stay warm this winter.

Donations will also be welcomed from the rest of the public to support elderly residents at risk over winter.

The foundation have teamed up with Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing to identify those most in need, and have already made 100 grants to fund boiler repairs, blankets and hot water bottles.

Fuel poverty hitting 11.8% of Kirklees homes

Paul Johnson, from the foundation, said: “We would love to make fuel poverty in Kirklees a thing of the past.

“This winter many people will again have to choose between heating and eating. It is clearly not acceptable for any vulnerable person in our society to go to bed cold, and wake up not knowing how they are going to keep themselves warm.”

Donations can be made online vie BT My Donate, or on www.one-community.org.uk .

Cheques can be made payable to One Community at 13, Railway Street, Huddersfield HD1 1JS.