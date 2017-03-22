Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Would you recognise illegal tobacco products?

Signs to look out for when buying cigarettes include:

Packaging: Spelling mistakes, incorrect logos or typefaces, foreign health warnings, no picture health warnings

Price: Usually cheaper prices

Taste: Unusual taste and smell

How does illegal tobacco affect my health?

All tobacco products are harmful, but illegal tobacco isn’t regulated so its content and where it comes from are often unknown.

I can’t afford to smoke unless it’s cheap tobacco. What can I do?

Stop smoking. It’s not easy but there’s lots of free NHS support available – one in two people who use their local NHS Stop Smoking Service aren’t smoking four weeks later.

But I’m not hurting anyone by selling illegal tobacco...

IIlegal tobacco makes it easier for children and young people to start smoking and become addicted.

It also makes your community attractive to criminals and usually honest people into dealing with criminals.

Is anyone actually punished for selling and/or smuggling illegal tobacco?

Yes. Since 2000, over 3,300 criminals have been successfully prosecuted.

A shop in my area is selling fake cigarettes. Who should I talk to?

You can report sales of counterfeit tobacco anonymously to Trading Standards.