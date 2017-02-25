Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former council gardener has accused Kirklees Council of “de-greening” its town centres.

Pete Fawcett, 68, who spent 32 years working for the council, said replacing a raised flowerbed in Huddersfield town centre with an abstract metal sculpture was a false economy.

Mr Fawcett, of Cleckheaton, has been a thorn in the side of the council since it announced moves to scrap its parks department and shut down its plant nursery at Bradley.

The council has systematically removed flowerbeds and shrubbery across the district and now a paved over flowerbed outside the Wilko store in New Street could be the site of a mirrored stainless steel sculpture, if planners agree.

The sculpture, called Huddersfield Conversation, is a flowing design meant to reflect Huddersfield textile heritage and landscape.

It’s by artist David Boultbee and, if commissioned, will cost £25,000. The money will come from the Government’s High Street Innovation Fund.

Mr Fawcett said: “Replacing a flower bed with a sculpture won’t enhance the town centre. A flowerbed wouldn’t cost anything like £25,000. It would be more like £50. Where’s the value in that?

“This is all part of the de-greening of Kirklees. Leeds City Council, for example, wants to introduce more greenery and has just installed new planters in Briggate. Kirklees has it all wrong.”

But the plans have left Examiner readers underwhelmed.

One reader wrote: “Surely Kirklees could have come up with something that complied with getting the funding but was also of some actual use.

“Just think it will get vandalised and covered in graffiti and will soon be an eyesore.

“Even information boards/maps of the town centre and of surrounding areas within Kirklees detailing places of interest/historic value would serve a purpose and could be designed artistically.”

And one reader questioned how quickly thieves might take a shine to it.

He said: “It will not last two minutes unless they tie it down well, otherwise it will soon be melted down.”