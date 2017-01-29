Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have complained about the filthy state of seats at Rochdale’s ground – posting stomach-churning photos on social media.

Town fans posted pictures on Twitter of seats covered in bird muck after seeing Town beat Rochdale 4-0 in the FA Cup 4th round.

(Photo: Twitter/divadawni)

Some fans said the toilets at the Crown Oil Arena – formerly known as Spotland – were “even worse” than the seats.

Fan Hells Bells said: “Would you pay £22 to sit on one of these Rochdale AFC? Oh, that’s right – we did.”

She added: “Mmm, think Rochdale AFC need to sort the state of the ground out. These were the seats and I won’t even show you the flooded toilets.”

Town fan Diva Dawni, who paid almost £30 for an adult and a child’s ticket, said: “The ground is in need of updating and facilities were almost non-existent.”

Nathan Hosker, Huddersfield Town’s supporter liaison officer, said he would be writing to Rochdale to raise fans’ concerns.

In a statement he said: “It has been brought to my attention the displeasure of the cleanliness at the Crown Oil Arena, in particular sections of seating and the ladies toilets.”

He urged fans to provide feedback on their “game day experiences.”

The Examiner has asked Rochdale to comment.