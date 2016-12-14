Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Garden waste collections could be introduced in Kirklees.

Kirklees Council is consulting on a plan to offer a regular service – for a fee.

Charges haven’t been set but could be £60 to £80 per year for a collection every two weeks, or £30 to £40 per year for a monthly collection.

Residents who sign up to the deal, if it’s carried forward, would be given a new brown bin.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The council is currently looking into the possibility of offering an annual garden waste collection subscription service.

“This would give interested residents access to a 240 litre brown bin which would be emptied on a regular basis. The bin could be for one household or could be shared by neighbours.

“We’ve created a short survey to help us work out if a service like this would be of interest and how much people would be willing to pay for it.

“The idea is that the service would be self-funding and we think that the cost would be in the region of £60-£80 for a fortnightly collection, or £30-£40 for a monthly collection service.

“The council will make a decision on whether the service is feasible once we know how many people are interested.”

Residents can complete the survey online at www.kirklees.gov.uk/gardenbin .