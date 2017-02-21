Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Would you recognise a scam phone call or email?

We all think so but police are warning people to be careful after a few scam incidents.

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team say a Honley woman was recently called by the “Ministry of Justice Bank Regulations Department” and told she was owed a refund of £3,500.

The NPT said: “The caller asked for her bank details so the money could be paid back to her.

"When she said she’d prefer a cheque, the caller said ‘Sophie Wilkinson’ would be round to her address later on with the cheque, but because The Ministry of Justice is a government organisation, she would have to pay them 10% of her refund.”

Police say such scams can be convincing and confusing and they advise people to inform elderly relatives and say people should put the phone down and report scams to Action Fraud www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040.

It comes after Salendine Nook Post Office postmaster Mohammed Khan was praised for stopping a customer sending a £2,300 MoneyGram to China and Shepley Post Office sub-master John Gledhill prevented dozens of his customers from coughing up cash, including one sending £3,000 to America to have their computer fixed.