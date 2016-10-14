Login Register
Would you report hate crime to police? New campaign launched to tackle prejudiced attacks

New campaign launched to tackle attacks motivated by race, disablity, religion

Hate crime in West Yorkshire has gone up nearly 70% according to latest figures.

Home Office figures for our region show overall there were 3,657 hate crimes committed in 2015-16 - nearly 70 per cent more than the 2,160 recorded the year before.

And the vast majority of these crimes were racially motivated with 3,676 racist incidents recorded by police in West Yorkshire in 2015-16 compared to 2,817 the year before - a rise of 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, religious hate crimes had more than tripled - up from just 58 in 2014-15 to 177 in the last year.

Now to help further victim’s West Yorkshire Police has launched a campaign Hate Hurts.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: “Tackling hate crime is a priority for West Yorkshire Police and supporting victims is at the heart of everything we do. Any hate crime can have a devastating impact on the victim but also has the potential to divide communities.

“We have specially trained officers who can support victims of hate crime and we will continue to do all we can to help people have confidence in reporting hate crime and hate incidents.

“Everyone has a part to play in reporting hate crimes and hate incidents so that we can investigate them and ensure that support and advice is available to those involved and action take where appropriate.”

A number of new categories for the recording of faith and disability hate crimes were introduced in 2014 to get a better understanding of the impact of national and international events on local communities.

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “We are doing our utmost, in partnership, to eradicate hate in West Yorkshire. There’s absolutely no place in our communities for this vile behaviour and it will not be tolerated.

“The crux of this campaign is to raise awareness of what these crimes and incidents are, the impact they have on our communities and how to report them.

Anyone with any information about a hate crime is asked to call 101 for a non-emergency, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/hatecrime or www.report-it.org.uk

