A majority of Yorkshire folk want their Facebook profiles to stay active after they die.

Three-quarters (75%) of Tykes want friends and relatives to keep their social media accounts active after they die, according to a study by Blacks Solicitors.

Rather than the posthumous profiles acting as a sombre memorial, more than half (55%) said it would help family feel close to them when they’re gone.

And 65% said they hoped it would help their nearest and dearest remember happier times.

Just over a quarter (26%) said they planned to leave a self-penned obit or a video message for loved ones on their profiles.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) said they would do it to tell family and friends how much they loved them, while 38% wanted to leave an uplifting, humorous message.

A vengeful 8% said it would allow them to tell certain people what they really thought of them.

Nick Rhodes, a Wills and Probate solicitor for Blacks, said: “It is interesting to see in a social media driven world that more and more people are wanting their profiles to be kept alive even after their death.

“The law has not really kept pace with advances in social media and the ownership of such sites after death and it would be useful if further clarification could be provided.”