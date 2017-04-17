Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Examiner readers will well remember the days of wrestling at Huddersfield Town Hall in the 1970s with the likes of Big Daddy, Kendo Nagasaki and Giant Haystacks.

Well, wrestling returns to the same venue this Sunday (April 23) for what is termed The 'St George’s Day Cup'.

And guess who the baddy is likely to be - from names on the bill including Sexy Kev, Cody Rhodes, Liam Slater and Hades lord of the underworld.

Wrestletime will feature two stars from the WWE Tour, Saxon Huxley and Sam Gradwell, who will be going head to head in a tournament rematch in a bid to settle old scores.

(Photo: Kirklees Council - Twitter)

Doors open at 3pm with the show starting at 3.30pm. Tickets are on sale at the Town Hall.

British wrestling was once a prime time sport which, in its 30-year heyday, regularly pulled an ITV audience of 12 million and filled halls to capacity – including Huddersfield Town Hall. Wrestling lost its final round with TV in 1988 after 33 years in the ring.

The ‘American’ version returned, briefly, live, in 2000 and 2001, to the Town Hall.