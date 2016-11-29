Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars stole sentimental medals from the First World War during a raid at a Thurstonland home.

The home on Top of the Hill was ransacked, with other items of valuable gold jewellery stolen.

Among the hoard of stolen items were three WW1 medals engraved with the name James Kilner.

The thieves also took a gold Rolex wristwatch, two gold pocket watches and a gold ladies’ watch engraved with “AM Wood, Lanehead Chapel”.

A 22ct gold pocket watch was also stolen, as well as a half Sovereign Victorian head mounted on a 1970 pendant, a diamond and gold engagement ring and two plain gold ladies’ wedding rings.

Dress jewellery was also taken in the burglary, which happened overnight between November 19 and 20.

PC Sarah Culley of Kirklees CID, said: “We are appealing to members of the public who have any information about this burglary, or have been approached by anyone trying to sell any of these items.

“This incident has been extremely distressing to the home owners and many of the items stolen are incredibly sentimental and we are hoping to reunite these pieces with their rightful owners.”

Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact PC Culley via 101 quoting crime reference 13160697200.

