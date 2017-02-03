Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The case of a driver facing firearms charges following a police operation in which his passenger was shot dead has been delayed by the Independent Police Complaints Commission inquiry.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was due to be heard at Leeds Crown Court today for 30-year-old Moshin Amin but it was adjourned until March 7 because the prosecution had not yet been supplied with statements and forensic evidence.

The court heard that the investigation is still at an early stage.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 28, died from gunshot wounds to the chest when an Audi in which he was a passenger was brought to a stop by police as it left the M62 at Ainley Top.

Amin, previously of Broomer Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury but now living in Manchester is accused of possessing a Baikal self-loading pistol and a silencer with intent to endanger life and possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate on January 2.

Prosecutor David Brooke told the court due to the “associated fatality” at the time of the incident the IPCC was conducting their independent investigation.

They were dealing with statements from key witnesses and forensic evidence in relation to the case which the Crown had yet to receive. He had been told that their inquiries were still at a “very early stage.”

Andrew Dallas, representing Amin, said the case involved an incident where a car was stopped by the police “and the front seat passenger was shot dead by a police marksman.”

Mr Dallas added: “This is the driver charged on the basis of a gun being in the front passenger footwell and ammunition in the glove compartment together with a sound moderator.”

He said any delay in the case was of concern to the defence because he said Amin is now on a very restrictive curfew.

Amin was previously granted bail by a judge in chambers during a private hearing and his bail conditions include residence in Manchester, a 14 hour curfew and two sureties of £75,000 from his uncle and grandfather.

Adjourning the hearing Judge Robin Mairs told Amin: “Such progress as can be made has been made.”

He added that efforts would be made to fix a trial date before the next hearing.