The dad of M62 shooting victim Yassar Yaqub was in London again at the weekend to press his son’s campaign for justice.

Mohammed Yaqub and supporters joined the United Families and Friends Campaign’s annual procession from Trafalgar Square to Downing Street on Saturday.

The campaign, celebrating its 20th anniversary, describes itself as a “coalition of families whose loved ones have died at the hands of the State, often in controversial circumstances.”

To coincide with the procession, the campaign has written a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of the planned publication of a report into a commission on Deaths in Police Custody.

Yassar Yaqub, 28, was shot by police last January after officers stopped the Audi he was a front seat passenger in on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top.

Police had been acting on a tip-off about firearms and a gun was found in the footwell.

An inquiry is underway by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Mr Yaqub senior said he would continue to fight for justice and raise his son’s case at every opportunity.

Despite being unwell he travelled to London again on Saturday so he could take part in the event.

“I will not rest,” he said. “I will die in the process. I cannot get what happened out of my head.”

A post on the Justice 4 Mohammed Yassar Yaqub ‘The Original Page’ on Facebook thanked people for their support.

The post went on: “It was a great turnout, great to see all family members and friends fight for justice for their loved ones who we have lost to the justice system.

“On the 2nd of January of this year we had lost a member of our family, not only did we lose him, we since have been lost ourselves.”