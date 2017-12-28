Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A report into the death of Yassar Yaqub is unlikely to be made public until the second half of 2018, according to investigators.

Almost a year on from the death of Mr Yaqub, who was shot by a police firearms officer on the M62 near Ainley Top, investigators have released an update.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said it will not be able to complete the investigation until the conclusion of the criminal trial of Moshin Amin, who was arrested as part of the same police operation which resulted in the death of Mr Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor.

Amin has denied firearms offences and is expected to face trial in April 2018.

The IPCC says investigators may need to be given time to consider evidence given at Amin’s trial.

Mr Yaqub died on January 2 and Steve Noonan, the IPCC’s acting director of operations for the North of England who is overseeing the investigation, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family and friends of Yassar Yaqub as we approach the anniversary of his death.

“This has been a complex investigation so far; our investigators have completed many lines of enquiry and collated and analysed a substantial amount of evidence.

“It will take time to carefully translate this into our final report and produce the clearest picture possible of the actions of West Yorkshire Police the night Yassar Yaqub was fatally shot.

“I’m sure everyone involved, and all those following this investigation, will want us to consider every possible detail in this case before reaching our conclusions and that’s exactly what we are doing. I am pleased to say that, although there is still some time to go before we can publish our findings, this investigation continues to remain on-track.

“As I have stated previously, and this continues to be the case, the IPCC will not publish findings from this investigation at this time because it is likely that information arising from it will be used in evidence during criminal proceedings to be held later this year. To publish before the trial could prejudice those proceedings.

“In addition, there is a possibility that investigators will need to consider evidence given at the trial of Moshin Amin in April next year as part of their ongoing work. It is my view that the investigators should be given time to properly assess any new or relevant information that may be presented during the criminal proceedings.”

The IPCC said the investigation has established:

• A non-police issue firearm, a handgun, was found in the vehicle in which Mr Yaqub was a passenger. The weapon, as well as the ammunition and sound moderator found in the vehicle, has been forensically examined and tested.

• Forensic examination of the vehicle in which Mr Yaqub was a passenger and its contents, and ongoing work regarding the data from mobile phones recovered from the vehicle.

• Confirmation that there is no body worn video, dash cam footage or CCTV footage of the incident.

• Analysis of CCTV capturing some of Yassar Yaqub’s movements in the hours before his death – this is currently under review.

• Initial accounts and some additional detailed accounts from officers at the scene, who remain witnesses to the investigation at this time, have been collated and reviewed.

• Statements taken from witnesses travelling on the M62 at the time of the incident and those living nearby.

Mr Yaqub’s father Mohammed has organised a vigil on the motorway slip road where his son died on January 2 from 5.30pm.

Up to 200 people are expected and there will be a minute’s silence at 6.10pm.

There was concern that part of the motorway junction could be closed but a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the “small, family-led vigil” would be “off the motorway and there are no plans to close the M62 motorway slip road.”

On January 8 the IPCC becomes the Independent Office for Police Conduct.