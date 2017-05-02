Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A watchdog investigating the shooting of Yassar Yaqub has responded to criticism from the deceased man’s father.

Mohammed Yaqub, 59, whose son Yassar died after being shot by armed police at Ainley Top, said his family will no longer co-operate with the Independent Police Complaints Commission team investigating the incident on January 2.

The family had lost faith with the IPCC team after a meeting in Birmingham on April 12, he said. He now wants an inquiry led by a judge.

Yaqub, 28, was shot through the windscreen of his Audi car following what police said was as a “pre-planned operation” after a tip-off he was carrying an illegal gun. A gun was later found in the footwell of the passenger seat where Yassar had been sitting.

Mr Yaqub described the Birmingham meeting as a waste of time as he had learned “nothing whatsoever.” He claimed he had been given ‘facts’ which were incorrect.

IPCC commissioner Derrick Campbell, who leads the IPCC team, said officers spent over two hours discussing progress during a “productive” meeting.

“I have always said this is likely to be a lengthy investigation and have been honest with Yassar’s family about this,” said Mr Campbell.

He added: “We have always listened to the family’s concerns and we will continue to share information as far as possible. There are limits on what information we can share when the investigation is ongoing. We appreciate that this is frustrating for the family, however, it is essential to preserve the integrity of the investigation.”

He said the IPCC had to be mindful of active criminal proceedings and a possible inquest.

“These matters, though independent of the IPCC, will have an impact on areas we cannot yet investigate without the risk of prejudicing these proceedings.”

He said IPCC officers had interviewed witnesses at the scene and collated statements from all the police officers involved.

“We also confirmed that no notices of misconduct have been served on any officer at this time, but this is something that we are obliged to keep under constant review.”

Mr Campbell said the “in-depth, complex investigation” was a high priority and the IPCC team was “dedicated, highly skilled and experienced.”

He added: “Enquiries are continuing to determine how the incident occurred and I urge all witnesses and anyone who has information to assist the IPCC.

“I understand the family and the local community want the IPCC to conclude this investigation as soon as possible – I hold the same view.

“The most important thing for all concerned is that we look at this investigation from every available angle and continue to be thorough and rigorous.”