Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The tragic story of the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is to be told in a BBC documentary this week - almost a year to the day of her death.

Jo, then sitting Labour MP for Batley and Spen, was killed in her constituency by the far-right obsessed Thomas Mair, who shot and stabbed her multiple times in the middle of the street.

The murder occurred at the height of campaigning during the EU Referendum and, a year on, Britain is in the midst yet another period of political uncertainty, so the story of Jo Cox hasn’t lost any relevance or poignancy in the time that has passed.

Put together by the BBC, this new documentary promises to provide a detailed account of the events that unfolded on the 16th of June 2016, and is told through the eyes of those closest to the killing.

There are police calls from eyewitnesses, CCTV footage from the West Yorkshire Police, access to the many interviews Thomas Mair sat through in silence in the immediate aftermath of his crime and personal testimony from Brendan Cox, who was on a train from London to Leeds at the time of his wife’s passing.

The programme promises to disclose findings from exclusive access to West Yorkshire Police’s murder investigation, as well as forensic exploration of the terrorist attack, during which Jo was shot three times and stabbed 13 times.

Mair’s activities in the run up to the killing are also explored - he researched rifles and the human anatomy at length - as detectives attempt to uncover exactly what drove him to murder somebody he’d never even met in such brutal fashion.

Jo Cox: Death Of An MP is on BBC 2 at 9pm on Tuesday June 13, and iPlayer thereafter.