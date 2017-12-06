Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has issued an ice and snow weather warning for Huddersfield - with snow and ice expected over a 42-hour period.

Winds of up to 70mph will arrive in parts of the country on Thursday as Storm Caroline sweeps through and this will be followed by snow shower storms on Friday.

A Met Office spokesman has said the yellow weather warning for snow and ice - which was issued on Tuesday for large parts of the country - had now been extended to Huddersfield and could result in travel delays.

It is in place from Friday morning to 6pm on Saturday.

They said: "During Friday, increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting northern Scotland and Northern Ireland will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK. 2-5 cm of snow is likely fairly widely, with 10-20 cm in places."

Earlier today Paul Stevens said said Friday will be very cold with an overnight temperature of -1c.

He said the weekend is likely to remain cold, but sunny, and there is a chance of some light snow showers and temperatures falling to -3c at night.

With the freezing temperatures and snow health experts have issued advice for people who sustain injuries in falls and warned that people should think twice before heading to A&E.

Dr David Kelly, Chair of NHS North Kirklees CCG said: “If you are unlucky enough to sustain an injury, please think before you go to A&E. “If you are unsure what to do, ring NHS 111 rather than going directly to A&E. By using services appropriately, it means that the ambulance service and A&E are then free to deal with the more serious life threatening conditions more quickly and effectively. One day that might be you!”

The CCG said if you do fall you must protect the injured area, rest the affected joint or muscle, apply ice in a damp towle every two to three hours for the first 48 to 72 hours then compress the area and keep it elevated.

They said for any sprain or muscle strain you should avoid hot baths and heat packs, avoid drinking alcohol, do not go running and do not have a massage.

Motorists have also been advised to prepare for the cold snap - allow extra time to defrost the car windscreen and windows, make sure you have a jump starter pack, all-season tyres or winter tyres, torch, water and blankets and spare screenwash.

The government's cold weather plan says you should keep your home to at least 18c in winter months and warns against using cooking appliances to heat the home.

They say you should ensure your home is insulated, draw your curtains and make sure radiators are not obstructed by furniture.

The document also says it is important to eat regularly with five portions of veg a day, stock up on tinned products and wear lots of thin layers of clothing.

They advise checking on older neighbours and relatives to make sure they are safe, warm and well.