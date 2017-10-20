Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More roadworks are to take place on Wakefield Road in Huddersfield.

But they will be during the evening - and once they are completed that stretch should be left alone for five years.

Resurfacing is scheduled to take place on the stretch near Almondbury Bank and St Paul’s Church at Moldgreen and a 20mph speed limit will be in place.

The work will be between 7pm and midnight from Tuesday (Oct 24), although no noisy work will be allowed after 11pm.

The works are scheduled to finish by Tuesday, October 31, although this is dependent on weather conditions.

Once the work is complete Kirklees Council will invoke an order to restrict any future work from being carried out on this section for the next five years.

This means that the resurfaced area cannot be dug up again in this time, except for new connections for utilities supplies, emergency works, or work for health and safety reasons.

Clr Musarrat Khan, Cabinet Member for Place, said: “These works are vital, but we are attempting to complete them at quiet times where we can minimise the disruption as much as possible. I fully understand people’s concerns about disruption to their lives and to traffic – and that is we have put in place a five year notice for any new work in this area.

“I would urge people to drive carefully, in line with the temporary traffic lights and contraflow, and allow extra time for any journeys.

“I want to apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank people for their patience and understanding during these vital works.”

Access to and from Wakefield Road from side roads and private drives will be severely restricted, with Old Wakefield Road, Broad Lane and Almondbury Bank closed at their junctions with Wakefield Road.