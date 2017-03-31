Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry drivers have been left counting the cost after vandals left a trail of destruction.

Car windows were smashed at locations including in roads in Netherton, Longwood, South Crosland, Berry Brow, Armitage Bridge and Lockwood, between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Some residents also reported that house windows had also been smashed.

It is not clear if the attacks are linked or the work of one person or gang.

Residents suspected someone armed with a BB gun, catapult or air rifle may have been responsible.

Ellie Sykes, of Netherton, had to pay out a £75 insurance excess fee after her car was damaged in Netherton.

She said: “I am a community nurse and because this happened I was unable to go to work until I had it temporarily fixed.

“Colleagues were left to pick up the pieces when they are already rushed off their feet. I was so cross. Not to mention having to pay £75 excess.”

Residents reported cars damaged on Netherton Moor Road at Netherton, Longwood Road at Longwood, Park Lane at Berry Brow, Coppice Drive at Netherton and Meltham Road, near to Armitage Bridge.

One resident said: “Three cars and a house window on Longwood Road got done.”

One Longwood resident said: “Someone shot the side passenger window in my car with what looks like a pellet gun. The police are investigating and the more people who report any crimes, however small, the better.”

Peter Warwick, whose daughter’s car was damaged in Netherton, said he believed the incidents included three in Armitage Bridge, five or six around Swan Lane, Lockwood, four incidents in Longwood and two or three in Netherton.

He said: “Two cars were smashed on Netherton Moor Road, also one on Coppice Drive and more in Armitage Bridge. It looks like wanton damage possibly with a BB gun, catapult or other projectile.”

The cause of the damage has not been revealed but Examiner reader Richard De Vere emailed to say he did not believe an air rifle had been used.

He said: “I think the windows have been broken with a piece of ceramic or a glass hammer.

“The force of a pellet wouldn’t have caused this damage. [Videos of] ceramic glass smashing are plentiful on YouTube etc and you will notice the similarities in how the window breaks.”

The spate of vandalism follows recent damage to cars in the Roundway and Stony Lane area of Honley earlier this month. Several cars were scratched in the first attack and, in a second incident, cars and homes were sprayed by black spray paint, including the words ‘grass’ and ‘muppet’.

West Yorkshire Police said they were investigating reports of damage to vehicles in several locations.