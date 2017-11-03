Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lighted firework was hurled at a woman in broad daylight in Huddersfield town centre.

The shopper was on Market Street on her way to Primark at around 4.30pm on Thursday when the firework was thrown at her.

Luckily neither she nor any other members of the public were hurt.

Huddersfield-based PC Sally Baines tweeted about the unprovoked attack.

She wrote: “My lovely friend was shopping in Huddersfield today at 4.30pm when an idiot threw a lit firework at her. Luckily no injuries.”

PC Baines, of West Yorkshire Police , branded the attack “mindless stupidity” and added: “She’s really shaken up by it, no physical injuries. I’m just amazed this has happened in a town centre in daylight. I’m so angry!”

It is currently an offence to let off fireworks in a public place without permission.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 4.24pm with reports of someone setting off what was thought to be a firework. Nobody was injured.

“Officers attended within five minutes but nobody was found in the vicinity.”

The Examiner has reported this week how firefighters in Halifax and Bradford have come under attack from yobs while tackling fires.

Police are on alert this weekend and extra officers will be on duty across the county. Police will go out with fire engines on some calls.