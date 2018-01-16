Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers were left angry and shocked after yobs pelted their cars with rocks from a railway bridge.

Several drivers suffered damage to their vehicles after they were hit by stones thrown from a bridge over the A636 Wakefield Road at Clayton West.

One driver, whose car was dented earlier this week, said the stone-throwing youths were putting lives at risk.

“The stone left a big dent in the roof of my car, which was the same for two other drivers,” he said. “I hear that this isn’t the first time this has happened. The police have been informed.”

The driver, who did not want to be named, said a driver could be injured ... or worse. The latest incident happened on Sunday evening.

A spokesman for Kirklees Light Railway said staff were “extremely concerned to hear that trespassers where throwing objects from our bridge at Clayton West at cars on A636 Wakefield Road.”

“This is why we do not tolerate any groups ‘playing’ on or around the railway,” he said. “Unfortunately high jinx can lead to what is blatantly an activity to cause harm to others.

“If you are aware of who may have been involved in this activity or see similar occurrences taking place we urge you to act in an appropriate way and call West Yorkshire Police.”

To do this phone 101 or 999 if the crime is ongoing.

The reports follow concern about trespassers dealing drugs on the tracks of the scenic railway.

In October police revealed they found drugs paraphernalia alongside the tracks at Kirklees Light Railway.

The intruders had also started fires and left empty cans of cider and lager on the Skelmanthorpe side of the railway.