Why the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in New Mill this morning

Air Ambulance lands on bowling green at New Mill Club. Picture by Stuart Silver

An 18-year-old man has been flown to hospital after he was hurt in a fall.

The incident happened in New Mill and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to land near New Mill Working Men’s Club off Sheffield Road at around 10.50am.

The Examiner understands from an eyewitness that a man fell from a ladder at Glendale Mills while cleaning windows.

Staff at New Mill Club gave permission for the helicopter to land on their bowling green so the man could get immediate specialist treatment from the highly skilled medics on board.

A police spokesman said: "An 18-year-old has been taken to hospital after a fall. Officers remain at the scene which is ongoing."

Glendale Mills is the base for Bower and Roebuck which specialises in fine worsted menswear.