Yorkshire based airline Jet2 has ditched fees for all bookings paid with a credit card, debit card or AMEX.

This makes the company based at Leeds-Bradford Airport the first company to offer customers fee-free flight and holiday bookings with any of these major cards or through PayPal.

Jet2 chief executive officer Steve Heapy said: “We led the way in ditching credit card fees a year ago, when Jet2.com and Jet2holidays became the first airline and package holiday operator in the UK to drop all credit card charges on flights and holidays.

“After listening to our customers we have taken this commitment a step further, removing the fee for all AMEX transactions too, meaning that we offer a 100% fee-free service when booking with a card.”