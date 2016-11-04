Yorkshire Ambulance Service is urging families to take precautions to make sure they have a safe Bonfire Night.
Every year the ambulance service responds to a number of patients who have firework and bonfire-related injuries, and this year will be no exception.
Ian Walton, deputy director of operations at YAS, said: “Over the next few days our staff will treat a number of patients, both children and adults, with injuries ranging from minor burns to more serious, life-threatening conditions.
“When used properly fireworks are safe and accidents are avoidable, but they can cause devastating injuries if safety precautions are not followed.
“We strongly recommend that people attend a professionally-organised public display but if you are planning to host your own event, please make safety your main priority to ensure everyone has a good time without getting hurt.”
And in the event of an accident with fireworks or fires organisers need to act quickly:
- If the patient is alight, extinguish any flames by rolling them on the ground.
- Use cold water to cool the burned area and reduce pain.
- Do not remove burned clothing which has stuck to the skin.
- Do not use skin creams or oils.
- Seek urgent medical help if injuries are serious by calling 999.