A building society with roots in Huddersfield has launched a search to recruit 24 apprentices.

Yorkshire Building Society is recruiting for in roles covering IT, marketing, risk, customer service, HR and finance, mainly at its Leeds and Bradford main offices. The 2017 intake will be double the number of apprentices recruited last year.

Apprentices at the society are paid above the Living Wage and are recruited on a permanent contract, entitling them to the same benefits as a non-apprentice.

Andy Tupman, who manages the society’s apprenticeship programme, said: “There’s no average age, no average background and no experience required – we are much more interested in finding applicants with the right values and passion for exceeding customer expectations.”

Applications close on Friday, April 14 - visit http://www.ybsapprenticeships.co.uk/ to apply.