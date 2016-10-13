Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Yorkshire Children's Centre chief: 'We'll cope despite most severe council cuts ever'

Charities expected to pick up slack after Kirklees announces children centre closures

Colne Valley Sure Start Children's Centre, Cross Street, Slaithwaite.

The charity sector in Huddersfield faces its biggest challenge yet as council children’s services shrink to levels not seen for decades.

But the Yorkshire Children’s Centre, a Huddersfield-based charity, says it will cope despite unprecedented demand on its services.

The charity, with its headquarters at Brian Jackson House, provides everything from contact centres for children and parents to a college for teenagers who have been excluded from mainstream schools.

Following swingeing cuts from central government, Kirklees Council is planning to close 11 out of 32 its children’s centres.

The measure, which will save the council £10m, will see more centralisation of children’s and young people’s services.

And the charity sector will have to pick up the slack as families, previously reliant on council services, become shut out from the public sector.

Yorkshire Children’s Centre, which was founded by educationalist Brian Jackson in 1974, has an army of 240 volunteers.

That’s why it will be able to pick up some of the extra ‘business’ that will be coming its way.

Director Simon Cale said: “It’s got to happen and it’s unfortunate they have to make significant cuts.

Yorkshire Children's Centre director Simon Cale

“The council cuts are very severe. We have never experienced levels like this before.”

But Simon added: “We feel we are able to cope with that through the people supporting us and the biggest support comes from volunteers.”

Operating as a charity with dedicated volunteers and relying less on grants and donations, enables the Yorkshire Children’s Centre to weather the storm.

Simon said: “We have done it for years without any money and we will continue to do it.”

But starting new services and taking on new contracts in these austere times will be more difficult than ever for the centre.

Simon said: “If local authority funding and opportunities are cut, our funding and opportunities are cut.

“Charities employing paid workers will find it very difficult in the coming years.

“It’s even harder than ever to get contacts and funding for them.

“Charities that will survive will have a good social enterprise and business base.”

But tougher financial circumstances may force charities to devise innovative and more efficient ways of surviving.

Simon said: “What’s emerging is a refreshing look at how paid and volunteer staff can work together.

“It’s amazing how many people have brilliant skills out there.”

A public consultation on the Kirklees children’s services plan closes on November 22 and the results will be presented to Cabinet on January 17

Today's top stories

Speed camera myths busted New green belt homes closer Huddersfield's oldest pub? 'Wicked' peed all over victim's bed
1 of 4

Recently Published

Allotment holders in Birkby dig for answers after new school plan revealed

Cemetery Road allotment plots under threat for Clare Hill school

Previous Articles

Teenagers' youth clubs and school holiday clubs could go under latest round of cuts

Deighton Sports Arena

The council is consulting on this - here's how to make your voices heard

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Gareth Quinn, jailed for burglary and witness intimidation
  1. Honley
    Honley man stole sex toy... and then peed all over victim's bed
  2. Kirklees
    Councillors agree Kirklees' planning blueprint for 31,000 homes
  3. Network Rail
    Network Rail is looking for apprentices — here's how to apply
  4. Mount
    How a smart meter installation cost one Huddersfield couple their cooker
  5. Linthwaite
    Date set for funeral of Sair Inn legend Ron Crabtree

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent