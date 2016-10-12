Login Register
Yorkshire chosen to stage UCI Road World Championships in 2019

  • Updated
  • By

Race will take place across the county

Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, as Yorkshire is chosen to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, during a press conference at the Welcome to Yorkshire offices, Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive at Welcome to Yorkshire, as Yorkshire is chosen to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, during a press conference at the Welcome to Yorkshire offices, Leeds.

Yorkshire is to host another of the world’s top cycling events.

The county, which staged the Tour De France Grand Départ in 2014 , has been chosen to host the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

Racing will take place in North, South, East and West Yorkshire but no decisions have yet been taken over routes.

The announcement was made by UCI president Brian Cookson from the current championship venue in Doha, Qatar.

Yorkshire’s bid was put together by Welcome to Yorkshire, British Cycling, UK Sport and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The Government has pledged £24 million with £15 million of that being used to develop 27 cycle sport facilities across the UK. On top of that there is £3 million of National Lottery funding from UK Sport.

VIDEO: Tour de France hits Huddersfield

Le Tour de France from the roof of Bar Maroc, Chapel Hill
Mr Cookson hailed Yorkshire’s bid and said: “Since hosting the Grand Départ in 2014 and subsequent Tours de Yorkshire, the county has proved it is a fitting host for road cycling’s leading annual event and we are sure there will be world class crowds to match.”

Minister for Sport Tracey Crouch said: “I am delighted that our bid to host the UCI Road World Championships in 2019 has been successful.

“The Government is backing the event with investment to stage the Championships and leave a legacy that will help strengthen cycling at the grassroots across the country.”

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Today marks a moment in history. Yorkshire has shown it can host world-class events with the Grand Départ and Tours de Yorkshire, and now the county has been chosen to host the nine-day UCI Road World Championships in 2019.”

To celebrate First Direct Arena in Leeds, the Trinity Leeds shopping centre and English Heritage’s Clifford’s Tower in York were being lit up in the colours of the iconic UCI rainbow stripes on Wednesday night.

The bid film was being broadcast on big screens in Millennium Square in Leeds.

