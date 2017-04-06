Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farmer is inviting the public to watch sheep give birth live – both in real life and on Facebook.

Roger Nicholson , who runs Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne, near Denby Dale , is opening his barn doors until midnight tomorrow (Friday) during the busiest lambing night of the year.

The 73-year-old regularly broadcasts live on Facebook from the farm, which holds annual sheep races, and will be broadcasting tomorrow night.

After the pair featured a lamb named Young Rodge earlier this year, the videos began receiving thousands of views. One fan even knitted Rodge a woolly jumper.

Roger, who named the newborn after himself, said: “Young Rodge was the smallest in a set of triplets and couldn’t feed off his mum.

“I had to bottle feed him and we would broadcast an update on him every morning. Everyone just fell in love with him a bit and now whenever anyone asks after a lamb it’s always Young Rodge.

“So we are putting him in the public eye again and he will soon start training to be one of our famous racing sheep.”

Roger, who has been farming the land at Cannon Hall Farm since he was 16, added that he is expecting a total of 600 lambs during this season.

Visitors to the family-friendly farm can identify Young Rodge by red love hearts on his fleece.

Lambing Live, tomorrow night, will include talks from shepherds, bottle feeding demonstrations, tractor rides and sheep racing. Tickets are £7.95 each.