Yorkshire has come on top for the county with the highest number of dogging locations, according to an adult website.

Yes, you heard us right. Among the hundreds of things we show the rest of the country how to do - from Olympic medals to a decent cup of tea - illegal sexual activity is another of our badges of honour.

The region was named as having 271 known hotspots, more than any other county, by the website Swinging Heaven.

Spots listed around Huddersfield included two roads near the Yorkshire Sculpture Park and Scammonden Dam , the latter of which was described by one user as “fun” and “particularly busy at weekends”. Also mentioned is Litherop Lane at Clayton West .

Junction 25 for the M62 was also named as spots where illegal sexual activity took place, alongside Dalton Bank Road in Huddersfield which users were urged to avoid in the day due to being “popular with walkers and children”.

Yorkshire was followed by rivals Lancashire - which reportedly has 219 locations, and Kent with 212 spots.