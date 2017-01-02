Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas may be over but ambulance workers have had a busy end of the year dealing with thousands of accidents and emergencies.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has revealed it responded to more than 4,300 incidents on Boxing Day and December 27 alone.

Over both days there were 450 life-threatening emergencies with high numbers of patients suffering breathing difficulties, chest pains or falls.

Figures for New Year's Eve are yet to be released but it was expected to be the busiest day of the year for medics.

Dr David Macklin, Executive Director of Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “Our staff and volunteers across all areas have been fantastic over the extended Christmas period, providing our normal emergency service.

“As always we strictly prioritise our calls to ensure that the people who most need our help receive it. I hope that everyone will understand that patients with life-threatening illnesses and serious injuries need to be cared for first.

“Please remember that the 999 number should only be used in serious medical emergencies and people should use the service responsibly so that ambulances are available for those who need them most.”