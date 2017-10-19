Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train operator Northern has renamed one of its trains in honour of the Yorkshire Regiment.

The newly-named Yorkshire Warrior was unveiled at a ceremony at York railway station by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Barry Dodd.

The regimental band performed and a guard of honour welcomed VIPs.

Mike Paterson, Northern’s regional director and a former Royal Navy captain, said: “We are proud to be Northern and that sentiment is something that resonates well with the Yorkshire Regiment, which is steeped in heritage and tradition.

“We’re delighted to have joined forces with the regiment and as an active employer of ex-service personnel we’re sure that the Yorkshire Warrior is a fitting tribute.”

Lt Col Ian Astley, of the Yorkshire Regiment, said: “The train will carry our name and message across the county and beyond and will help to reinforce the strong bond we have between the region and the regiment.”

Members of the regiment, which recruits ion the Huddersfield area, are currently serving in Afghanistan.

Lt Col Astley said: “I know the soldiers out in Afghanistan will be rightly proud and pleased to see our cap badge and name on this regional train and we look forward to working with Northern in the future.”

Northern was presented with a Yorkshire Regiment cap badge and Mr Paterson presented the regiment with a Yorkshire Warrior name plaque to be displayed at the military museum in York.

The Yorkshire Warrior train, number 150275, operates on the line between York and Harrogate.