An assembly of 80 sculptures by British-Trinidadian sculptor Zak Ové has gone on display at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park at Bretton.

The installation, called Black and Blue: The Invisible Man and the Masque of Blackness, features a mass of identical two-metre tall figures and builds on the artist’s 2016 project for an exhibition of contemporary African art which saw 40 figures sited in the courtyard of Somerset House in London – referring to Ben Jonson’s play The Masque of Blackness, which was enacted by Anne of Denmark and members of her court at Somerset House in 1605.

Zak works with sculpture, film and photography to explore African identity and African history, building on his own experiences growing up in a mixed-race family in both London and Trinidad.