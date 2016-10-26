Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wage levels for workers in Yorkshire have yet to recover from the impact of the 2008 financial crash, figures have revealed.

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the average worker in the region is still £35 a week worse off than before the banking crisis which triggered a downturn in the UK economy. It means that real wages – pay adjusted for inflation – in Yorkshire and the Humber are 6.5% below their 2008 level.

The TUC, which highlighted the figures, warned of a “living standards crisis on the horizon” with inflation predicted to overtake wage growth in 2017.

TUC regional secretary Bill Adams said: “Many families in our region still haven’t recovered from the financial crash. The last thing they need is another hit to their pay packets. But with inflation set to outstrip wages next year, we are on the cusp of another living standards crisis.

“The government must do all it can to prevent this by investing in our roads, railways and homes. This will help create the kind of decent jobs that people can live on.

“And the Chancellor must protect low-paid workers by continuing to increase the minimum wage.”

The ONS figures showed that London was the worst hit – with the average weekly wage still £64 below pe-crash levels. That was followed by East Midlands (£51) and Eastern England (£37). Yorkshire and the Humber and the North West were both of £35 followed by the South West and West Midlands both on £32. The least affected regions were Wales (£12), the North east £11) and Northern Ireland (£10).