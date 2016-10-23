Login Register
'You have 20 seconds before the lights turn green'

Council looking at smart technology for traffic lights

Traffic lights investment and the oldest traffic lights on Mather Avenue/Booker Ave. Photo by Colin Lane

A council is looking at smart technology for traffic lights – including a system which warns drivers how long they have to wait on red.

Calderdale Council is assessing ideas on how to help motorists at its 107 traffic light sites.

One idea is to introduce bluetooth and wi-fi which gives real time data on waiting times.

Councillors are considering evidence from another northern council, Newcastle, which is piloting technology that tells drivers approaching urban junctions how long a current traffic signal phase will last.

Calderdale Council doesn’t actually manage its own traffic lights. Instead Leeds City Council does.

However, officials say it’s time to update their ageing traffic lights and new technology is being looked at.

A council report says: “Integrated technology could reduce journey times by over 10% and substantially reduce delays alongside smoothing traffic flow.

Are potholes still driving you crazy? Kirklees says complaints have dropped dramatically

“The use of optimum technology will improve the efficiency of traffic signal operations but at present Calderdale’s asset is largely old, dated and not providing the right user experience.”

Calderdale never took control of its traffic signals following the abolition of West Yorkshire County Council in 1986. They are managed and operated under an informal agreement by Leeds City Council.

If they were to update their traffic light stock the authority would need £20.4m.

