It was the holiday destination on their doorstep.

Tens of thousands of people a year enjoyed the attractions of Hope Bank Pleasure Grounds in its heyday.

Now memories of the Honley venue will be recalled at a family open day to be held at the Huddersfield Road site.

The event, which takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday (Oct 29), has been organised by Holme Valley Sharing Memories, which meets at Hope Bank Works.

People are invited to attend to share their recollections of the pleasure grounds, which at their peak attracted crowds of up to 50,000 – nearly five times the then population of Honley – to enjoy attractions including boating lakes, teas rooms, donkey rides, fairground entertainments and a miniature railway.

Members of the Sharing Memories group have been making things for the open day, which will give people the opportunity to find out more about the history of Hope Bank and bring any objects and stories along that might be of interest. There will also be plenty of activities for youngsters, including a chance to dress up, draw and make puppets.

Sharing Memories staff will be on hand to record anecdotes of interest and local film maker Gopal Dutta will be capturing people’s stories on camera. The event is part of a project called Pleasure Park Stories, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

For details go to www.sharingmemories.org.uk or call Sally Brown on 01484 968551.