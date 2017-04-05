Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you have ever parked in Huddersfield or Dewsbury, chances are you may have received a parking fine at some point.

But have you ever challenged it in the hope of being let off?

More than 4,300 motorists did last year, and Kirklees Council have revealed the success rate.

A total of 4,304 motorists challenged parking penalties they felt were unjustly given out last year.

And of those who did, just 1,590 succeeded in not having to pay the fine.

That means 36.94% of those who hit back after being fined were let off, with nearly two thirds losing out and having to end up paying.

The figures, disclosed in a Freedom of Information request by the Press Association, revealed a slightly better success rate for those hit by fines in the Calderdale borough.

Out of 2,355 people who challenged their fines, 887 were successful, with a success rate of 37.66%.

The figures were released among dozens of other from local authorities from across the country, with success rates ranging from 10% to 95%.

Those for Kirklees and Calderdale remain just below the average from the 98 councils in total who disclosed the information.

Guy Anker, managing editor at MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “If the councils accepting the fewest challenges are wrongly rejecting claims it’s an absolute disgrace.”