Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers using a parking payment app in use for dozens of Kirklees car parks have been exposed to a “huge data breach,” it is claimed.

Thousands of users of the parking payment app RingGo have potentially had their personal details shared with other customers following an app update last week.

Motorists have found other people’s details when logging into their own accounts while others have reported being denied access even when their details were correct or forced to change their password.

The app is used by motorists pre-paying at Kirklees Council-operated car parks in Huddersfield, including ones at Springwood, Huddersfield Leisure Centre, the Civic Centre, Cambridge Road and Alfred Street as well as on-street parking spots.

Nationally, it is offered in more than 230 towns and cities.

App users up and down the country have complained that the data breach meant other customers had seen their mobile numbers, payment and car details.

RingGo said the problem could have affected a maximum of 2,000 people of the 18,000 who downloaded the new app last Tuesday or updated it. The company said the issue had now been resolved, although some users logging on were reportedly still able to see other people’s details on Sunday morning.