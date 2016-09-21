Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Have you been caught out by 'window cleaning' scam?

Police warning over doorstep conmen collecting money for window cleaning

Householders are being warned not to get caught out by doorstep callers claiming to be collecting money for window cleaning.

Police have received reports from across Huddersfield of people being conned out of cash.

Callers are knocking on doors claiming to be collecting payment for window cleaning on behalf of their ‘dad’ or ‘uncle’ who is sick.

Police say reports have come in from Meltham, Netherton, Lockwood and Crosland Moor with people handing over up to £20 a time.

West Yorkshire Police have released a description of a suspect who struck at 5pm on Tuesday in the Lockwood area.

A man, aged between 20 and 30, called at a house saying he was the son of a window cleaner and was collecting on behalf of his father.

A police spokesman said there had been “many” reports of the same scam.

In one case the conman became aggressive towards an 80-year-old man when he refused to pay.

The suspect at Lockwood was described as white, 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall and of average build. He had dark, short hair with stubble on his chin. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket which was zipped up and blue jeans.

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team also issued a warning on Facebook.

A spokesman said: “People have been handing over up to £20 in what they believe is money they owe.

“Please don’t give anyone you don’t recognise any money at the door, and please tell elderly family and friends about this so they don’t get caught out.”

Police advise anyone approached on their doorstep to ask for identification and ring police on 101 with any suspicions.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

Today's top stories

Who's the new Lindley Moor's resident? Nasty attack in town centre Video of statues being pinched Council will pay for Hunters mess
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Great-grandad conned out of £3k by bogus roofer says: "I feel like a doddery old fool"

Online appeal for Derrick Hepworth brings him close to tears

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Crosland Moor
Netherton
Meltham
Kirklees
Huddersfield
Lockwood
Organisations
Facebook
West Yorkshire Police

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Drivers stopped in Huddersfield as part of European Day Without a Road Death
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Watch: Brazen thieves caught on CCTV stealing garden statues
  3. Huddersfield town centre
    Man scarred for life in Huddersfield town centre attack
  4. Lindley Moor
    Who's behind the Lindley Moor development? Mystery warehouse builder revealed
  5. Kingsgate
    Bag a bargain at Student Lock-in event at Kingsgate centre

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent