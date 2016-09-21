Have you been caught out by 'window cleaning' scam?

Householders are being warned not to get caught out by doorstep callers claiming to be collecting money for window cleaning.

Police have received reports from across Huddersfield of people being conned out of cash.

Callers are knocking on doors claiming to be collecting payment for window cleaning on behalf of their ‘dad’ or ‘uncle’ who is sick.

Police say reports have come in from Meltham, Netherton, Lockwood and Crosland Moor with people handing over up to £20 a time.

West Yorkshire Police have released a description of a suspect who struck at 5pm on Tuesday in the Lockwood area.

A man, aged between 20 and 30, called at a house saying he was the son of a window cleaner and was collecting on behalf of his father.

A police spokesman said there had been “many” reports of the same scam.

In one case the conman became aggressive towards an 80-year-old man when he refused to pay.

The suspect at Lockwood was described as white, 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall and of average build. He had dark, short hair with stubble on his chin. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket which was zipped up and blue jeans.

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team also issued a warning on Facebook.

A spokesman said: “People have been handing over up to £20 in what they believe is money they owe.

“Please don’t give anyone you don’t recognise any money at the door, and please tell elderly family and friends about this so they don’t get caught out.”

Police advise anyone approached on their doorstep to ask for identification and ring police on 101 with any suspicions.

