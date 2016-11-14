Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chance to grill Kirklees politicians at a Question Time style debate will be hosted in Huddersfield.

The main topic will be how the council manages its budget, which is mostly made up of money from council tax, business rates and grants from central government.

The town hall event will feature representatives of all the political groups represented in Kirklees.

During the event, they will be sharing their views on the financial and budget challenge, before opening up the floor to questions from the audience.

Dr Andrew Mycock, Senior Lecturer in Politics at the University of Huddersfield and Independent Chair of the Democracy Commission, will play the role of David Dimbleby.

The event is taking place on Wednesday from 6pm-9pm.

Places must be booked by visiting www.kirkleestalk.org .