Volunteers selling charity Christmas cards are seeking a new home for next year.

Cards for Good Causes has struggled to find suitable premises in Huddersfield town centre for each of the past three years.

This year, the Halifax in Cloth Hall Street provided space for a short while before Cards for Good Causes had to make way for the bank’s own Children In Need promotions. Now the volunteers are based at Barclays Bank in Market Place, where they will be selling cards until December 3.

Volunteer helper Valerie Akroyd said: “Huddersfield has been a very successful location for many years and has raised thousands of pounds for many different charities. Out of every £1 spent, 70p goes directly to the named charity. We are very well-supported by the general public.”

The group used Huddersfield public library for many years, but in the past three years has struggled to find premises.

Said Mrs Akroyd: “Despite approaching many retailers and Kirklees Council, the charity has been unable to obtain any suitable premises this year. Fortunately, at the last minute two banks came up trumps – namely Halifax and Barclays Bank – to which we say thank-you.”

She said it seemed “incredible” given the number of empty premises, that no one was prepared to let the premises out to the charity.