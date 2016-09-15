Login Register
Are you a cat lover with a thing for trains? This volunteering job could be just the ticket for you!

Volunteers will be based at Hudderfield Railway Station - and a knowledge of Felix the Cat's  exploits would be handy!

Friends of Huddersfield Station Hazel Spencer and her brother Michael Spencer appeal for new volunteers.

There’s an extra special volunteering job going in Huddersfield.

The ideal candidate needs to be friendly, outgoing and with a good knowledge of the town. An interest in buses and trains is important - but an allergy to cat fur is a big no-no!

If you haven’t guessed what it is yet, Friends of Huddersfield Station is recruiting for volunteers to help run the visitor information desk - and the job will include talking to Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat’s army of fans!

Felix sprang to fame earlier this year when TransPennine Express promoted her to Senior Pest Controller and her fame furballed after she became a nationwide celebrity with appearances on TV and her own Facebook page complete with 85,000 fans.

Neil Brook, 67, a former postman from Cowersley, who has been a member of the desk for the last couple of years, said: “We get asked a lot of questions about Felix so anyone who is interested in joining us might need to gen up on her exploits as a senior pest controller and official station cat.

Huddersfield Railway Station cat Felix meets his Lego model
“We do stroke her when we see her but we’ve been told not to feed her anymore as apparently she is getting too big and has put a lot of weight on.

“We also give out train and bus timetables, maps, and have an extensive amount of tourist information.

“The role is good fun and I enjoy it. I’m interested in railways and have lived in Huddersfield all my life so I’m generally able to point people in the right direction.”

Friends of Huddersfield Station logo.

There are currently 20 volunteers working 2.5h shifts between 10am and 3pm on weekdays.

Up to 10 new volunteers are needed. Anyone interested should visit the information desk at the station.

Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat

Felix celebrates her birthday Devastation as Felix is poached by Leeds Felix goes global Felix gets a purr-motion
