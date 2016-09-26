Login Register
Are you creative? Artistic people needed to enter card design competition

  By

All ages can enter by emailing a design featuring the words which can then be bought as an e-card

Lucy Lucy, Chair of DASH (Destitute Asylum Seekers Huddersfield), with members at 4th birthday celebration event.

The hunt is on to find Huddersfield’s best card designers.

Refugee and asylum seekers’ charity Destitute Asylum Seekers Huddersfield (DASH) has launched a design contest for its new range of e-cards.

People of all ages can send in a design that includes the words ‘not alone’ via email by midnight on October 31.

Lucy Lucy, founder of the charity based at Ark Church in Longwood, said people will then be able to send the winning designs to loved ones via email.

“I came up with the idea after spotting a sign while on holiday which said ‘not alone’.

“I initially thought it would be nice to put on display at our centre for our clients.

“But then I thought that anyone would find it nice to be told they weren’t alone, so decided to launch a card competition.

“People can use photos, computerised designs or scan in hand drawings.

“It is open to everyone, including school classes and I think we’ll choose around six designs – three adult and three child.”

Lucy explained how feelings of loneliness are particularly acute amongst refugees.

“They can feel really alone because they have to leave everything behind them.

“This includes their families, friends and homes as well as their language and culture.

“They, like everyone else, need to feel like someone is there for them.”

Competition entrants must donate £5 per individual entry and £20 per school class to DASH via its Charity Checkout fundraising web page at www.charitycheckout.co.uk/1152854/

They should email their entries to info@huddsdash.org.uk with their name and age.

