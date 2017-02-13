Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you have the guts to strip off for the country’s most daring dating show?

The team behind Channel 4’s Naked Attraction is looking for brave singles from Huddersfield to take part in auditions in Leeds this month.

In the show, contestants appear naked and are judged on their appearance.

The auditions are invitation-only. To be in with a chance, you must fill in an application form.

A spokesman for the show said: “Channel 4’s Naked Attraction is back for a brand new series and looking for the UK’s bravest singles to apply.

“Applicants must be over the age of 18 but apart from that, there are no limits on who can apply.

“Auditions will be held throughout the UK in January and February. Auditions are by invite only, so to be in with a chance, please get in touch with the casting team for an application form.

“For an application form, simply send an email with your name, age, phone number, where you’re from and a recent photo of yourself to nakedattraction@studiolambert.com.

“Alternatively, leave us a voicemail with the same info at 0203 040 6873.”