If you find it difficult to save money, why not try Clinton St Hilaire’s £5 note challenge?

The Fixby father-of-three believes his ‘£5 Note 100 Challenge’ can help struggling savers to focus on and reach a cash target.

Clinton, 28, who runs a house removals business, set up a Facebook group last month which encourages people to save 100 £5 notes.

It may sound obvious to some, but his simple money-saving page has attracted more than 100 Facebook supporters who have been posting photos of their fivers.

“I consider myself to be an up-and-coming mentor,” he said. “My new venture is personal development which is about how to achieve a winning mindset.”

Clinton sees the £5 note challenge as a motivational tool.

“I am trying to motivate people to hit their goals as not everyone was born with the confidence to try to achieve something.

“I have had good feedback from people who have never saved this way. They say it works and it is fun.”

In the long term, Clinton hopes to become a personal development adviser. He is a fan of Think and Grow Rich, a self-improvement book written in 1937 by Napoleon Hill.

Later this year he is going to Salt Lake City for a conference devoted to self-improvement.