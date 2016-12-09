Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not your typical family Christmas tree.

There’s no garish lights or tacky baubles on this Huddersfield home’s yuletide installation.

For Bev Bostock has adorned her fake festive fir with a ballerina’s bust complete with tutu.

The alternative tree has already attracted attention from the Greenhead 48-year-old’s neighbours and friends.

The tree is Bev’s annual expression of a former life as she used to be one of Huddersfield’s premier window dressers.

Bev began her career working for Lockwood based KD Decoratives – famous for its huge Christmas decorations.

She then did the window displays for Marks and Spencer in Huddersfield and Dewsbury before moving on to Beatties, which later became House of Fraser, and latterly for the Range.

No longer working in the window dressing sector, she uses her annual Christmas tree to show off her talent.

This year’s concept is a silver tree, with large silver bows and white baubles.

Bev said: “I don’t like tiny decorations and I hate tinsel.

“So I use big bows and big wooden hearts.

“I wanted to do this last year but I didn’t manage it, but this year I have persevered.”