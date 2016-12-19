Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families and commuters were surprised and delighted after knitted angels appeared overnight on the streets of Mirfield.

The colourful woollen angels had been left in some unusual places around the town.

Volunteers from eight different churches were out early to spread some Christmas cheer.

Over the last few weeks volunteers from Mirfield Churches Together had knitted an astonishing 800 angels.

The idea was that the angels – each bearing a special message – would be left for people to find first thing on Monday morning.

The secret angels were spreading the Christmas message – and brought a stunning response from delighted local people.

The Rev Alison Crookes, of Trinity and St Andrew’s methodist churches in Mirfield, said she couldn’t believe the reaction.

“It’s just been wonderful,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve done it and the idea came from the Methodist church in the North East.

“I’m told more than 20,000 have been made across the country. Angels delivered the message that Jesus was born and this is a nice little reminder for people about what Christmas is really about, and it also shows we care for the local community.”

Angels were left is some unexpected places. One was in a telephone box in the town centre; another had gone shopping to Lidl; two were sat in a barrow outside the Flowerpot pub in Calder Road; several were waiting for trains on the platform at Mirfield Railway Station; and a whole host of them encircled a playground on the London Park Estate.

Commuter Ian Swales saw them at the station but hopped on his train to Leeds. By the time he realised what they were he was in Dewsbury – so he jumped off and went back to Mirfield to collect his angel.

“The station was an angel hotspot,” he said. “Maybe it’s divine intervention. I was a touch late for work but it was worth it.

“The angels and I will be working a little later to make up for it.”

Maria Brown and daughters Stephanie and Gracie also found angels in the Westroyd and Water Royd areas. The sisters clutched one each and Maria said: “This has made their day.”

Several families went angel hunting and Carrie Eaton, writing on Facebook group Mirfield Matters, said: “My kids had so much fun searching this morning.

“And it really was lovely seeing so many little angels everywhere.”

Rumour has it Mirfield may not have seen the last of its secret angels.