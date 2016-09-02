Login Register
Do you find this restaurant's sign offensive? Kirklees officials do.

They say it's not in keeping with Cross Church Street

Ugarit Syrian and Lebanese restaurant, Cross Church Street.

When Lebanese restaurant owner Ghassan Bateha opened his new eaterie on one of Huddersfield’s busiest streets he had little inkling the council would take offence.

But now Ghassan Bateha has been ordered to make changes to his beautiful wooden sign advertising the popular new grill, Ugarit, on Cross Church Street, less than three weeks after its opening.

Ugarit was an ancient port city, the ruins of which are located at what is now called Ras Shamra, a headland in northern Syria.

Mr Bateha was dismayed at the council’s diktat, saying: “We spent a lot of money on our new restaurant and it cost us more money to bring this lovely old building to life again. After hard work we are very happy to open Ugarit cuisine, but our joy wasn’t complete because the council didn’t approve of our sign application.

“The reason for that is they are not happy with our colour and material. Before our move it was an estate agent and the sign was white and aluminium.

“We designed a beautiful sign with woody colour and everyone who walks in the street takes a picture of it.

“Our building became one of the best in Huddersfield. This has left me wondering why the council don’t support new business in the town.”

The old sign

And leading Kirklees councillor, Andrew Cooper, (Greens, Newsome), has jumped to Mr Bateha’s defence.

He wrote on his blog, greeningkirklees: “The “council’s Conservation Team in the Planning Service deemed the signage outside Ugarit to be a detriment to a listed building and ordered changes to be made.

“The restaurant was formerly an estate agents with a plastic sign outside.

“A short wander down Cross Church Street and the vast majority of people I believe would regard the Ugarit shop front as a positive thing compared with some of the garish signs on display.

“I really don’t regard myself as some sort of Philistine who doesn’t appreciate the need to preserve important architecture but I do find it difficult on a number of occasions to appreciate their viewpoint.”

Clr Cooper said he had referred the matter to the planning committee.

Kirklees was approached for a comment.

