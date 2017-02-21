Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called to Crosland Moor last night after a resident reported a ‘loud bang’ which sounded like a ‘gun shot.’

Officers were called to College Street after receiving the call from a concerned member of the public at around 9.30pm.

They carried out a search of the area last night but no evidence was found to suggest a firearm had been discharged.

Uniformed officers returned this morning and carried out house-to-house enquires to try to further establish the reports.

They also searched bins and gardens.

Det Insp Mark Colman, of Huddersfield CID, said: “We received reports from a member of the public of a loud bang, possibly a gun shot, in College Street.

“We have carried out enquiries including speaking to local residents and searching the area but no evidence has been found to prove or disprove the report.”

One woman posted on Facebook: “It sounded like a bomb/gun shot. Police are checking all bins and gardens but won’t say what it was. Police have been been knocking on all doors so hopefully they’ve got to the bottom of it.”

Anyone with further information which could help the investigation should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

