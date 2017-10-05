Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If your desk job isn’t working for you and you long to be out on the road - why not apply to become a bus driver?

First Bus, one of the biggest bus operators in the region is recruiting for trainee and qualified bus drivers for its Huddersfield depot.

Applicants go through a selection process which involves undergoing a medical, taking a theory test and a maths test, an interview with a manager and a practical driving test at the bus depot before training out on the road.

Successful appointees will receive £9.38 per hour and they’ll receive all the training and support and a manual PCV (Passenger Carrying Vehicle) licence.

An advert for applications reads: “A friendly face who can work confidently on your own and handle cash responsibly, you must be passionate about providing the best service to our passengers. Aged 18 or above, you should also be helpful, reliable and a good communicator. Happy to work a variety of flexible shifts including early mornings, late evenings and weekends, you’ll need to be calm under pressure and have a full driving licence with no more than three points.”

Perks of the job after a successful probationary period, include free travel on First buses, First Xclusives discounts which can be shared with family and friends, shares options, pension contributions and life insurance.

